Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Rain and wind. High 42F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.