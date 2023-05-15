LEON — Van Buren County may only be sending four athletes to the Iowa High School State Track and Field championships.
If last Thursday was any indication, that small group of Warriors may very well be worth their weight in gold.
Anthony Duncan posted the top overall state-qualifying time in both the 400-meter dash and 400-meter low hurdles at Tipton. Duncan won the 400 dash in 50.32 seconds, edging Mediapolis senior Anthony Isley by 0.17, before running away with the title in the 400-meter hurdles crossing the finish line in 54.74 seconds edging Iowa Falls-Alden junior Jaden Damiano by a tenth-of-a-second for the top time heading into this Friday's state championship finals.
Duncan could be battling an area rival for the 400-meter dash state title on Thursday night at the Iowa High School State Track and Field championships. Davis County senior Tayden Bish produced the second-best state-qualifying time in the race, producing a winning state-qualifying time at Central Decatur in 50.46 seconds.
The Mustangs ran into a talented band of Cardinals from Clarinda at Central Decatur on Thursday. The Cardinals piled up 125 points to win the meet while Pella Christian was second with 95 points.
Davis County was third with 72 points. Albia finished 10th with 49 points, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont finished 11th with 34 points and Centerville scored nine points to place 12th.
The Mustangs flexed their muscle in the middle distances and that is where the bulk of their points came from. Bish was the ring leader for the Mustangs as he anchored the 4x400 relay team of Hank Bulechek, Tyler Burton and Charlie Warren to a win in 3:32.92.
Collin Batterson punched his ticket to the blue oval by winning the 800-meter run (2:03.46) after anchoring the crew of Mark Fraise, Burton and Warren to a win in the 4x800 meter relay (8:26.22). The Mustangs were third in the distance medley relay, but just missed the cut off for state qualification.
The Albia Blue Demons had a first-place finish by the distance medley quartet of Dominike Deevers, Ethan Yarkosky, Christopher McDonald and Ethan Stalzer (3:41.71) along with a high hump win by Ryan Little (6-2). Second places and automatic state qualification went to Stalzer in the 800-meter run (2:04.12), Yarkosky in the 400-meter hurdles (57.77) and the 4x400 meter relay team of McDonald, Yarkosky, Deevers and Stalzer (3:37.14).
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's shuttle hurdle team of Clayton Sandifer, Conner Arnold, Thomas and Russell McCrea ran to a second-place finish in 1:03.13, punching their ticket to the blue oval. Russell McCrea was third in the 110-meter high hurdles and his time of 16.03 seconds was good enough to make the cut. EBF was fourth in the distance medley relay, but their time did not make the cut.
Wyatt Mertens added a third top state qualifying time for Van Buren County over at Tipton, winning the long jump title reaching 22 feet and 3.5 inches to edge Central Lee senior Thomas Eschman. The Cardinal Comets will also be well represented at state after a successful night at Tipton with Isaac Lett advancing to compete in four different events (100 dash, 200 dash, distance medley relay and sprint medley relay), three events for Archer Metcalf (400 hurdles, distance medley relay and sprint medley relay) and two events each for Alec Rachford (discus, shot put) and Montana Rupe (sprint medley relay and distance medley relay).
In Class 1A, the Moravia Mohawks will compete in three different state events. Jackson McDanel, who qualified for the 400-meter hurdles, joined Wyatt Throckmorton, Riley Hawkins and Lincoln Albertson in advancing to state in the 4x200 relay while Clayton Williams advanced to state for the Mohawks in the 1A boys high jump.
Pekin sophomore Brady McWhirter qualified for state on Thursday in the Class 1A boys 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. Panther teammate Jaedon Wolver advanced to state in the 400-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line at WACO in 57 seconds.
In Class 3A, the Fairfield boys will have a pair of high jumpers that will compete at state on Thursday afternoon. Ryan Giberson, who produced the sixth-best overall state qualifying mark at Mount Pleasant clearing the bar at a height of 6-3, will be joined by Trojan freshman teammate Eli Zillman who earned the final state qualifying mark reaching 5-10.
