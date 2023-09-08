CHARITON — If you are driving on Iowa 5 near Centerville on Monday, Sept. 18, you will need to be aware of a bridge replacement project over Cooper Creek that may slow down your trip.
Construction crews will need to close Iowa 5, about 1.5 miles north of Iowa 2, starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 until Friday, Oct. 6, weather permitting. While the roadway is closed, you will follow a marked detour route using Iowa 2, and Appanoose County roads T-14, J-5T and J-29.
Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.
The latest traveler information is available anytime through the DOT’s 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter; or download the free app to your mobile device.
