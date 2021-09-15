CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Concert Association is opening its 2021-22 season with the Fabulous Equinox All-Stars featuring Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson.
Their fiery big band will be joining them at the Simon Estes Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30. During the show, the two artists will bring their rich friendship and southern charm to the stage with a variety of music, ranging from Sinatra to Motown, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Elvis and more.
Davis plays the saxophone while Johnson is on trombone in the seven-piece band, which provides big-band sound though small in size.
Tickets are available at Owl Pharmacy or at the door. For membership information, contact the Centerville Concert Association at 641-436-0246 or 641-856-6782.