CENTERVILLE — When the Centerville Big Reds football team takes the field for their home opener against Albia in September, they'll do so on a new field.
The Centerville Community School District on Monday awarded a $1.8 million contract to Kansas-based ATG Sports. They were the low bidder for the project that will include a new synthetic grass football and soccer field, as well as a new 8-lane track and other improvements.
A proposal for a new ticket booth and entrance will be included in another bid and contract.
Centerville Activities Director Rich Parker said the improved facility will be ready by this fall's football season. Due to poor conditions, the district has been unable to host home track meets. The soccer teams were moved to another location for this season.
The first home high school football game is scheduled for Sept. 3 against Albia.
There were no public comments during a hearing for the project. It is being funded through the district's proceeds of the statewide 1-cent sales tax program known as SAVE.
In other action, the board approved advertising the sale of $10 million in general obligation bonds, with bids due by May 10. The bonds are attached to the Centerville High School project approved by voters this year, which involves a new addition to replace the original portion of the high school.