CENTERVILLE — Shoppers of the ALDI grocery store in Centerville began seeing notes on Friday announcing the future closure of the store.
A note shared by shoppers of the Centerville store said, “After more than 35 years in the Centerville community, we’ve made the difficult decision to close this location. Our last day of operation will be February 26, 2022.
“We apologize for any inconvenience. We have been honored to be a part of this community and thank you for your loyalty and support over the years.”
ALDI's corporate media relations have not yet responded to a request for confirmation and comment on the closing, or if other stores in their chain will close as well. Store officials have not said what led to the closing.