CENTERVILLE — The Centerville City Council modified rules relating to golf carts and UTVs.
The new ordinance modifies prior code to allow UTVs in the city. Golf carts were already allowed.
Previously, an ordinance prohibited golf carts from the square and areas within one block of the square. That prohibition has been lifted.
The council approved the second reading of the ordinance on Monday, and waived the third.
ATV vehicles will not be allowed in city limits as part of the ordinance. There is no farm exemption, and any golf carts or UTVs coming from outside city limits into the city will still need to be registered.
Golf carts and UTVs still must obey all traffic rules, including traffic lights and stop signs. They should be operated single file, on the right side of the road as close to the curb as possible, and drive in the same direction as the traffic.
Golf carts and UTVs will continue to be prohibited in the city cemetery.