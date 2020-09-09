CENTERVILLE — The closure of the Centerville City Hall will remain in place for at least another month.
City Administrator Jason Fraser told the city council with continued case growth fo COVID-19, city hall will remain closed for another month. Additionally, city officials say they are more cautious as the city hall shares building space with the city's fire department and ambulance service.
Fraser told the council the new online billing system is expected to go live this week, further aiding on providing customer service while city hall is closed.
City hall had been scheduled to open Sept. 9, but that date has been pushed to Oct. 6, unless extended against at the Oct. 5 council meeting.