LifeServe Blood Center needs both new and regular blood donors to roll up a sleeve this summer.
Local lifesaving organizations like LifeServe Blood Center often see dips in blood donations due to blood donors’ busy summer schedules. From outdoor fun to weddings and vacations, people are busy. However, hospital patients are unable to reschedule their need for transfusions. So, this summer, LifeServe is asking donors to spare just one hour and ensure blood is on the shelf when someone needs it.
A community blood drive will be held from 1-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 914 N. Park St. in Centerville. From start to finish, the entire whole blood donation process is typically one hour or less. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
