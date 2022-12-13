DES MOINES — LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood.
As temperatures drop, the need for blood goes up. Winter weather, the holiday season, flu season and busy schedules all have an impact on blood donations and blood supply.
Automobile accidents can require up to 50 red blood cell units, and cancer patients are the number one recipient of all blood products. One-hundred percent of the blood products needed by community hospitals come from LifeServe blood donors.
A Centerville Community Blood Drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 6 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Centerville, located at 23548 Hwy 5.
Appointments are encouraged. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
