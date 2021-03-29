DES MOINES — Two area districts have been selected partners in a GEAR UP grant application for the fall..
Centerville and Davis County are part of the 13-school list noting district partners from Iowa College Aid announcing the grant proposal.
GEAR UP is a federal program aimed at increasing college and career access and readiness for low-income, minority and first-generation students. If Iowa is selected, it would be the third cycle for the state. The first was a $16.8 million matching grant for the high school class of 2014 in 17 districts. GEAR UP Iowa 2.0 received $22.4 million to serve the class of 2020 in 12 districts, including Ottumwa. GEAR UP Iowa 3.0 is expected to serve the class of 2027 in the 13 partner districts that serve about 6,300 students entering seventh grade in the fall.
Centerville and Davis County — as well as two others, Saydel and South Tama — would be new to the program, while the rest are returning from GEAR UP 2.0. For a district to take part, at least half the students must qualify for free or reduced lunch.
If approved, the program would follow the class of 2027 and their families from seventh grade this fall through the first year of college. It helps schools provide college and career exploration, academic support, “soft skill” development and assistance with college and financial aid applications. It also places coaches in schools and provides resources for school counselors and other staff. When GEAR UP Iowa students enroll in college, they also receive a scholarship.
“Our goal is to make college more accessible to underserved students, and we have data showing that GEAR UP works,” said Dr. Mark Wiederspan, Executive Director of Iowa College Aid. “Studies of our first two grants show that GEAR UP Iowa students are more likely to apply to college, apply for financial aid, and to go to college than their non-GEAR UP peers. They also have higher standardized test scores and higher high school attendance rates. We’re optimistic about receiving a third grant and excited to extend these benefits to a new group of Iowa students.”