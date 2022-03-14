CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Education Association was awarded another $500 Community Outreach Grant from the Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) toward the “Backpacks of Love Program" with the First United Methodist Church.
The ISEA established Community Outreach Grants to collaborate and create opportunities for community service or school projects. Grants are available to members of the ISEA.
“We know our public education employees work hard building foundations for deeper relationships with students, families, and communities; ISEA’s Community Outreach Grants give them a boost for projects that have a direct impact on the students in their care,” ISEA President Mike Beranek said in a press release.
Centerville Education Association member Jolyn Kruzich applied for a spring grant to work with the First United Methodist Church, helping provide backpacks of snacks for students in need in grades K-5. The program was established seven years ago, and last year delivered almost 160 bags each weekend to students who are food insecure. Centerville Education Association members also donate their time working the second Sunday of each month to help organize and fill the backpacks.
“The ISEA is proud to partner with the Centerville Education Association in this effort,” Beranek said.
“Anytime we can support ISEA members as they go above and beyond with a wonderful project like this, we are all in,” he said.