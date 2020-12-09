CENTERVILLE — Drug task force officers served a search warrant at a Centerville residence Wednesday, finding methamphetamine, marijuana and other items.
The Centerville Police Department said in a press release that they arrested Zachariah Allen Bankson, 40, of Centerville on Wednesday. He has been charged with possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver, a class C felony; manufacturing less than 50 kilograms of marijuana, a class D felony; two counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a class D felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor.
Officers with the South Central Iowa Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 908 S. 16th St. in Centerville Wednesday. Officers said they located marijuana, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, and "other items indicative to the manufacture, distribution and possession of controlled substances."
Agencies assisting included the Centerville Police Department, Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, Appanoose County Attorney's Office, Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Divison of Narcotics Enforcement, Centerville Community Service Officer and Centerville Building Official.
The investigation was supported with grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice.