CENTERVILLE — Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has announced the Centerville location of Orscheln Farm & Home has begun its transition to Tractor Supply.
The initial phase includes rolling out Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club rewards program, which provides a number of enhanced benefits and offers for customers. The Centerville store is one of 81 Orscheln Farm & Home locations Tractor Supply acquired in October 2022. All will be converted to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.
“Orscheln Farm & Home has been a staple in the Centerville community for many years, and we will carry on that commitment as we move forward as Tractor Supply,” said Frank Remillard, regional vice president at Tractor Supply. “While the store’s name and layout may change, our commitment to this community will not. We are excited to serve the Centerville area, invest in local organizations and celebrate our shared passion for Life Out Here.”
As part of the rebranding, customers will see new trademark Tractor Supply signage, as well as the arrival of Tractor Supply’s top-tier exclusive brands, including Countyline, Ridgecut and 4health. Customers will also find an expanded assortment of products to further improve their ability to maintain their homes, land and animals. The exceptional people and service the community has come to know will remain unchanged. All current Orscheln employees have been invited to join the Tractor Supply team.
Tractor Supply is a Certified Great Place to Work. The company has been recognized on Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, Forbes’ list of Best Employers for Diversity and earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Best Places to Work Corporate Equality Index. The company also offers competitive salaries and an industry-leading benefits package. Those interested in joining the team are invited to learn more at TractorSupply.jobs.
During this initial transition phase, customers can join Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club, which enables members to earn points with purchases at any Tractor Supply and Petsense by Tractor Supply location. The Neighbor’s Club program is free to join, and points can be redeemed for rewards, services and more. Members also receive exclusive benefits and offers. More information is available at NeighborsClub.com. Orscheln’s Grow Rewards program will be discontinued.
