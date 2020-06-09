Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Rain likely. High near 75F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.