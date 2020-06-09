CENTERVILLE — Employees of the Centerville Community School District will receive a pay increase next school year.
The Centerville Community School District Board on Monday approved their second action that rounds out pay increases to district staff. It followed an approved raise for teachers that came from the board's negotiations with the Centerville Education Association.
Teachers received a 1.468% pay increase as part of the negotiations; the board approved that proposal in a special meeting on May 26.
On Monday, the board caught up the rest of the district's staff by doling out pay raises or step increases. The staff affected includes includes administrators, directors, salaried positions and support staff.
Support staff that is on the salary schedule and at fewer than six steps will move up a step on the ladder, which increases their pay but not by the same percentage.
Support staff that is already above step six will join administrators, directors and salaried positions in receiving a 1.468% pay increase.
All positions will receive $360 per year as an insurance benefit from the district.
The raises cost about $145,000 in total between teachers and the remaining district employees.
School Board President Marty Braster said the district did what it could to raise wages after the state approved their increase in supplemental state aid, which will bring $105,000 in new money to the district.
"We have went above what we had as new money," Braster said. "I think we did as best as we possibly could in terms of resources available to us."
The district also projects it saved around $440,000 through attrition created through an aggressive early retirement program offered earlier this school year. The program was geared toward improving the status of the district's unspent authorized budget, which is the amount the state allows a district to spend per pupil for education.
Board approves bids for two summer projects
Bids to install LED lighting at the Lakeview Gymnasium and replace carpet in the Howar Middle School band room were approved Monday. But three other bids were tabled due to questions about the contractors.
Superior Cable & Data, of Centerville, was the low-bidder for the LED project with a cost estimate of $18,345.54. There was one other bidder, BKE, LLC of Cincinnati, Iowa.
J&L Flooring, of Centerville, was the winning bid for replacing the carpet of the Howar Middle School band room, at a cost estimate of $7,199.49. There was one other bid from Factory Direct Carpet, also of Centerville.
The board tabled bids for three other projects: a remodel of the athletic complex press box, classroom painting at Lakeview Elementary School, and work at the Lakeview computer room division. Board member Mike Thomas raised concerns that he believed the contractors who bid for those projects were not registered with the state, and wondered whether they paid unemployment insurance.
In other action:
— School breakfasts and lunches for students in the Centerville Community School District will get a little pricer next year. The price of a student's lunch will grow from $2.85 to $2.95 beginning next school while. While breakfast will increase ten cents to $1.90.
— The school board approved a bid from Anderson Erickson Dairy to provide milk, orange juice and apple juice next school year.