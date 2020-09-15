CENTERVILLE — Decision time is approaching for the Centerville Community School Board as they look to move forward on some major projects as part of a new master facilities plan.
On Monday, board members heard updates from the financial and architectural side of the planning process.
On the table are two funding mechanisms — a bond against future proceeds of the statewide 1-cent sales tax and a general obligation bond on a property tax levy. Together, it could fuel more than $20 million in projects.
And, the district's financial adviser thinks even with a maximum $2.70 per $1,000 valuation tax levy, that the district could undertake the projects without an increase to property taxes for several years.
The district is aiming for a March vote, but there's a lot left to happen in the process.
On the table are projects at most of the district's buildings. The biggest is a proposal to construct a new addition at the Centerville High School, leading the way to ultimately demolish the more than 100-year-old portion of the building.
General improvements are suggested for Howar Middle School, bringing the building up to code and updating aesthetics. Also, upgrades to building controls, lighting and air conditioning are listed in the draft.
There are several upgrades slated for the Centerville Preschool Building, which was formerly Lincoln Elementary School. Updates would modernize the structure and make it more fitting for a preschool.
Additionally, upgrades to the Lakeview athletics complex, namely the football/soccer field and track area. Items on the wishlist include a new synthetic turf field, a new eight-lane track and some excavating projects to allow for the larger track and an entry slope that’s compliant with American Disabilities Act standards.
The district, however, can't afford all of the projects. An estimated $28 million have been presented to the board as options.
To make a deadline for a March vote, board members would need to make decisions by November or early December, Matt Gillespie, a financial adviser from Piper Sandler told the board Monday.
No decisions on projects were made Monday by the board.
In other action:
— The board approved closing out the Lakeview storm sewer and parking lot grading project. The project was completed by Joiner Construction Company. Paving the new parking lots was included under a different contract.