CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Education Association was awarded a $500 Community Outreach Grant from the Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) toward the “Backpacks of Love Program with the First United Methodist Church.
The ISEA established Community Outreach Grants to collaborate and create opportunities for community service or school projects. Grants are available to members of the ISEA.
“We know our public education employees work hard building foundations for deeper relationships with students, families, and communities; ISEA’s Community Outreach Grants give them a boost for projects outside the scope of a workday,” ISEA President Mike Beranek said in a press release.
Centerville Education Association member Jolyn Kruzich applied for the grant to work with the First United Methodist Church to help provide backpacks of snacks for students in need in grades K-5. The program was established 8 years ago and last year delivered almost 160 bags each week to students who are food insecure over the weekend. Centerville Education Association members also donate their time working the 2nd Sunday of each month to help organize and fill the backpacks.
“The ISEA is proud to partner with the Centerville Education Association in this effort,” Beranek said. “Anytime we can help our members go above and beyond with a wonderful project like this, we are all in."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.