OTTUMWA — Constituents can join a public hearing next month as the district proposed borrowing up to $10 million to complete several projects around the Centerville School District.
The hearing will be on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m., with the public able to attend digitally through zoom.
On Monday, the school board approved setting the hearing as it begins to move forward with projects at the Lakeview athletic complex and renovations around the district.
The funds come from the state's 1-cent sales tax proceeds, the Secure and Advanced Vision for Education program.
Up to $2.5 million of the amount borrowed would be for improvements to the Lakeview track and field. Plans are to install a new 8-lane track and artificial turf field, as well as excavating as needed and moving and replacing the visitor bleachers.
Other projects funded would include improvements to Centerville Preschool and a remodel at Howar Middle School.
Some of the money could also be used down the road for work to the high school campus, depending on the results of a vote next year.
Hybrid learning
The district will continue on its hybrid program model, though one school board member wondered if that was the right step. Grades 6-12 are currently in the hybrid model in the district.
Board member Mike Thomas, adding later that he does support the superintendent's decision, said he wanted to speak to local public health officials as he believes returning to school full-time is a better option.
"We're in a minority here guys," he said. "The majority of the school districts are in face-to-face, five days a week."
Superintendent Tom Rubel said officials tell them keeping social distance is important, which is why the district is in the hybrid model.
The hybrid model will remain through the end of October, Rubel said, and assess further later.
"I visited with Appanoose County [public health] folks and they felt that's probably the right thing to do," Rubel said.
Another board member, Mike Moore, said he has experienced and heard complaints about the at-home portion of hybrid learning not taking a full day.
"We're supposed to be counting these hours of online, but you may get an hour, maybe two hours of work, in a day," Moore said. "That to me, and to others I've been talking with, is frustrating."
Board member Bob Thomas said he spoke to a student that said she was given about an hour of work to do on an online day.
Curriculum Director Rhonda Raskie said online learning has different expectations in terms of time than learning in a classroom does.
"The amount of screen time you can expect, or the amount of seat time you expect from a child, is different than if they're with you everyday face-to-face," she said.
Raskie said the learning is similar to a college course, where students receive a syllabus with assignments. Then, there's time with the instructor for learning, and additional time after class.
Centerville High School Principal Matt Johnson said guidelines for remote learning have been between 20 and 45 minutes of remote work for each class. Additionally, some classes, like welding or physical education, can't be offered online like others.
Johnson did acknowledge that staff are working to address engagement time.
"When you look at our student academic performance right now, I would agree with you that's telling us that for a lot of our students, the engagement is not there and they are not putting in the time that they need to put in," Johnson said. "We are attempting to address that point."
The system is also new, Johnson said, and teachers are working hard to adapt.
"They're still learning to do this, as well, in a less than ideal environment," Johnson said. "I would say the longer we're in this, the more comfortable that teachers, students and families get with this, I think the better we're going to be at it."