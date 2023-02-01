CENTERVILLE — A Centerville Community School District staff member is back at work following an internal investigation, while another remains on administrative leave pending a separate internal investigation after both were placed on administrative leave in November, according to the district.
A statement released by the district at the time said one staff member had been placed on administrative leave based on allegations made against them that were “of a personal nature involving an adult who does not work for the district” and was not school-related. However, communication took place “on district time,” prompting a district investigation, the statement said.
A second staff member was placed on administrative leave due to allegations of inappropriate behavior with a minor, according to the statement. The district said it had contacted law enforcement regarding the allegations, and it would conduct its own internal investigation.
At the time, district officials did not name either of the individuals involved but confirmed Ryan Hodges and Matthew Kruzich had both been placed on administrative leave. They would not say which allegation applied to which employee.
Superintendent Mark Taylor confirmed by email Wednesday that Kruzich, a physical education teacher at Centerville Community High School, has since returned to work following an internal investigation. He said that “any other resolution or action taken related to that matter is a confidential personnel matter and cannot be discussed.”
Taylor also confirmed Hodges, a counselor and head baseball coach at the high school, is still pending investigation and review by the district.
“The District has nothing new to report regarding that matter,” Taylor wrote.
