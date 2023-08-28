DES MOINES — Contestants placed with their baked quick breads in the Gold(ie's) Quick Breads division judged Friday, Aug. 18, at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Entries were judged on flavor and aroma, texture and general appearance.
Robin Tarbell-Thomas of Centerville was named overall winner. She also placed in the following categories: honorable mention, Banana Bread (without nuts); first place, Fresh Fruit Bread (orange, lemon, etc.); first place, Cranberry Orange Bread; Pumpkin Nut Bread; second place, Pumpkin Fruit Bread; first place, Sour Cream Cinnamon Bread; second place, Zucchini Bread; first place, Fruit Muffins (dried or fresh); first place, Traditional Cornbread; second place, Flavored Biscuits; first place,Traditional Scones; and third place, Flavored Scones.
