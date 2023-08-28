DES MOINES — Contestants placed with their baked goods in the Foods Made with Honey division, judged Friday, Aug. 18 at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Entries were judged on use of honey, appearance, texture and taste.
Robin Tarbell-Thomas of Centerville and Barb Miller of Prairie City tied for the sweepstakes award. Thomas also placed in the following categories: second place, Bread and Rolls, Honey Dinner Rolls; second place, Bread and Rolls, Honey Oatmeal Bread; first place; Bread and Rolls, Honey Wheat Bread; first place, Bread and Rolls, Honey White Bread; second place, Quick Breads, Honey Banana Bread; first place, Quick Breads, Honey Pumpkin Bread; third place, Quick Breads, Honey Biscuits; second place, Quick Breads, Honey Cornbread; third place, Quick Breads, Honey Muffins; second place, Honey Creations, Honey Chocolate Chip Cookies; and first place, Honey Creations, Honey Cookies.
