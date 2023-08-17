DES MOINES — Robin Tarbell-Thomas of Centerville won First Place Overall and a $150 gift card in the Fleet Farm Canned Savory Sauces, Meats and Poultry competition judged Tuesday, Aug. 9 prior to the start of the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Tarbell-Thomas also won awards in the following categories: Chicken or Turkey, third place; Spaghetti Sauce without Meat, first place; and Tomato Catsup, first place.
Entries were judged on appearance, consistency, ingredient selection and food safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.