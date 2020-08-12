CENTERVILLE — Nonprofit organizations with a significant presence in Appanoose County can begin applying for grants through the Morgan E. Cline Foundation.
Given the significant disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, the foundation will be focusing its grantmaking on supporting organizations that provide direct services in the areas of healthcare, seniors, safety, youth and children, and food security.
This is a departure from the foundation’s grantmaking focus over the past three years when the foundation provided grants in the areas of historic preservation and culture and the arts as well. While these remain important components of the foundation’s mission, ensuring that the basic needs of the community are met during this time of crisis is essential.
As in past years, the foundation plans to award approximately $90,000 in grants, which will be distributed across a limited number of Appanoose County-based organizations.
More information is available at morganclinefoundation.org. Charitable organizations interested in applying for a grant may also contact Alison Fraser at 641-437-1068 or ceo@morganclinefoundation.org for more information on the Foundation’s grant guidelines and process. Complete applications will be accepted by invitation only.
Interested organizations should submit a one-page letter of inquiry to Fraser by Sept. 30 to be considered for an invitation to apply. If a nonprofit needs help to draft a letter of inquiry, that group is encouraged to contact Fraser for guidance.
Nonprofits with funding matches and the ability to complete their project within the grant’s timeframe are strongly preferred. Funds can be used for special projects or general operations.