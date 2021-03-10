CENTERVILLE — The Appanoose Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a long-range conservation planning meeting with the public.
The meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. March 23 via Zoom or conference call. The discussion will aid in the development of the five-year soil and water resources conservation plan.
The meeting will also allow the public to meet the elected Appanoose SWCD board members; the plan development; the importance of the planning process and community involvement; and a community-focused, locally led input and discussion.
To request a meeting link, email nate@cdiowa.org. The meeting ID is 819-7532-6133 with passcode 192838; the teleconference number is 312-626-6799. If you’re in need of accommodation, contact Hope Faris at hope.faris@ia.nacdnet.net