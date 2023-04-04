OTTUMWA — C&C Manufacturing — a leading manufacturer of landfill compactors, car crushers, metal bailing and airport snow removal equipment with service and support worldwide — announced Tuesday the appointment of David Bradford as president and chief operating officer.
A seasoned executive, Bradford has more than 25 years’ experience in manufacturing and management at John Deere and most recently served as operations manager for Amazon’s fulfillment center in Bondurant, Iowa.
“C&C Manufacturing has grown over 125 percent last year with significant expansion in its core manufacturing business, its parts and service business, and it also opened a new certified refurbishing facility,” said Salvatore C. Calvino, chairman of C&C Manufacturing and CEO of Equivu Capital, a private investment firm that acquired C&C Manufacturing in 2021. "David’s depth of manufacturing expertise, leadership experience and strong track record of success makes him the ideal executive to lead C&C Manufacturing in this next phase of growth. We are extremely happy to have him join us in building the future of C&C.”
Most recently, Bradford served as operations manager for Amazon’s Bondurant, Iowa fulfillment center, and helped open this first center for Amazon in Iowa. Before that, he worked at John Deere for more than 22 years in a range of roles, including as director of global tractor and loader fulfillment in Moline, Illinois.
Prior to that, he was general manager for John Deere Ottumwa Works, leading manufacturing for six product families of baling and mowing. During that time, Bradford served on the boards of the United Way, the Ottumwa Legacy Foundation and the local economic group, driving the “partners in progress” initiative.
In his long career at John Deere, he was also factory manager at John Deere Seeding Works in Valley City, North Dakota, where he worked with the North Dakota Economic Develop Group on a $21 million factory expansion. He served in various other roles at John Deere, including business unit manager, crawler operations in Dubuque and engineer in the Technical Center in Moline, Illinois.
“I am thrilled to join C&C Manufacturing as president and lead it at this high-growth time, leveraging the backing of Sal Calvino, Gaylon Cowan and Jeff Cowan,” Bradford said. “My many years in the local Ottumwa community make it especially gratifying to join this amazing company and spearhead its manufacturing operations.”
