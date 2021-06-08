MORAVIA — An open house to show off the restoration of the Wabash Depot complex is set for Sunday in Moravia.
The Moravia Area Historical Society is hosting the event as a celebration of the work that’s been done to restore, refurbish and update the site. All buildings in the complex will be open for tours at no cost, and the gift shop will also be open.
In addition, a freewill summer picnic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. The menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, homemade baked beans, coleslaw, chips and dessert with lemonade and iced tea served for drinks. Picnic tables will be set up around the grounds, but in case of rain seating will be available in the chapel and one-room schoolhouse.