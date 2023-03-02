The District 8A Judicial Nominating Commission is looking to fill a vacancy for district associate judge as a result of Judge William Owens submitting his letter of retirement effective April 13, 2023. Owens was appointed to the juvenile bench in 1999.
The District 8A Judicial Nominating Commission, comprised of five elected attorneys and five governor-appointed citizens and the senior judge in the district, will be interviewing candidates to fill this new position.
The Judicial Sub-District Nominating Commission for 8A met on Feb. 27 to outline procedures and timelines to fill the vacancy. Applications will be accepted from Tuesday, Feb. 28 until Thursday, March 16 at 3 p.m. Any interested and eligible attorney (as defined by sections 1 and 7 of 2022 Iowa Acts chapter 1033) is encouraged to apply.
The district associate judge will cover associate-level juvenile cases and other work as assigned by the chief judge. On-call coverage is also part of the workload. Counties of coverage are anticipated to be Appanoose, Davis, Monroe, Van Buren and Wapello.
The following are the commission members:
District Judge Joel Yates, chairperson; Diane Crookham-Johnson, Oskaloosa; Paul Gandy, Fairfield; Bryan Goldsmith, Ottumwa; Katie Mitchell, Washington; Joanne Reed, Fairfield; Steve Berger, Wellman; James Box, Bloomfield; Jennifer Main, Oskaloosa; Marla Ross, Brooklyn; and Jason Summers, Albia.
Crookham-Johnson, Gandy, Goldsmith, Mitchell and Reed are all elected attorneys, while Berger, Main, Ross and Summers are commissioners appointed by the governor.
The Judicial Nominating Commission has established procedures for filling the position of district associate court judge in Judicial District 8A, and the Supreme Court of Iowa has adopted an application to be completed by each person who wishes to apply for nomination for the vacancy.
Copies of the application can be obtained from the District Court Administrator’s Office for the 8th Judicial District, 333 North Court St., Ottumwa, IA 52501; by emailing cathy.reck@iowacourts.gov; by calling 1-641-684-6502, ext. 610; or by going to the commission website at iowajnc.gov/district-commissions.
Applicants are directed to send their completed applications and writing samples by email to cathy.reck@iowacourts.gov, by regular mail or personally deliver to the District Court Administrator’s Office.
All applications must be received by the Court Administrator’s Office no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, March 16. No late applications will be accepted. The names of the applicants will be made available to the public after the deadline for filing applications.
Applicants who wish to be considered for appointment to fill this vacancy shall complete an application as described above. Applicants for this position must be members of the Iowa Bar, must be a resident of the Judicial Election District 8A or in a contiguous county to Judicial Election District 8A, but if nominated and before assuming office must be or otherwise remain a resident of Judicial Election District 8A during the entire term of office, and shall be of such age that they will be able to serve an initial and one regular term of office before reaching the age of 72.
All valid applications which meet the statutory requirements will be considered. However, if there are more applicants than can be effectively interviewed, the commission may elect to screen the applicants and interview less than all. The selected applicants will be given an opportunity to appear before the entire Judicial Nominating Commission for a personal interview on Thursday, March 23 at the Keokuk County Courthouse in Sigourney, Iowa. The applicants’ submissions and materials shall be open to the public. Applicant interviews shall also be open to the public. The public will be allowed to observe and listen but not interact. Commission deliberations and voting will not be open to the public.
Prior to the interviews, the public will be permitted to submit comments or recommendations regarding the qualifications of an applicant to the District Court Administrator’s Office for the Eighth Judicial District or by emailing cathy.reck@iowacourts.gov.
The commission will submit the names of two nominees to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will then appoint one to fill the vacancy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.