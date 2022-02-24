DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds today received notification that President Biden has granted her request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for 25 counties that were severely impacted by Dec.15, 2021 high winds, severe storms and tornadoes.
Appanoose is one of 25 counties included in the declaration. The declaration provides assistance to public entities and select nonprofit organizations. Storm damage in those 25 counties is estimated at $5.2 million.
Under the declaration, FEMA Public Assistance Program funding is available to eligible public entities and nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the Dec. 15 severe weather. Public Assistance funding may be used for emergency work, such as debris removal and emergency protective measures, or for the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.
Reynolds also received notification that the Presidential Disaster Declaration includes funding to conduct hazard mitigation activities for the entire state. With this funding, Iowa will be able to minimize the impact of future disasters by taking steps to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from natural hazards.