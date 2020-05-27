CENTERVILLE — Centerville residents will soon be able to go to the movies again as Fridley Theatres reopens.
The Des Moines-based company announced plans to reopen all of its Iowa theaters on Friday, May 29. While Gov. Kim Reynolds announced theaters could open last week, the company said it was only able to complete preparations at two locations for the Memorial Day weekend.
The company is asking that moviegoers limit their groups to a maximum of six people and use credit cards for payment as often as possible to limit contact with employees. Those who come to watch will have a verbal health screening at the theater entrance.
While the theater is not restricting younger guests, it does ask that people purchase a ticket and attend with any child younger than 13 years old, and accompany any child under the age of 9 while in the building.
Auditoriums will be at 50 percent capacity or less, and the company is allowing extra time to wipe down and disinfect all high-contact surfaces. It also plans to provide hand sanitizer.