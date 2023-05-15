LEON — For the second time in a week, the Davis County Mustangs and the EBF Rockets went down to the wire in deciding a conference championship and a state-qualifying meet title.
One week earlier, the Mustangs nipped the Rockets by five points to win the SCC crown. On a rainy Thursday night in Leon, it was the Mustangs again topping the Rockets by six points 114-108 for the qualifying meet championship.
Much to the chagrin of the Rockets, an out-of-zone disqualification in relays in both meets took away the points needed to win the meets. After the top two teams, it was Pella Christian slipping past Clarinda 94-88 for third place and Albia easing past PCM 62-58 for fifth place. Centerville was 12th with 13 points.
For the winning Mustangs, it was a whole lot of sprinting, a nice blend of middle distance and distance points and some key field event points that would be the cherry on top.
The Mustangs came out of the field events with 33 points, starting with a 17-4.75 leap by Kallie Greiner to win the long jump securing the second-best leap among any 2A state qualifiers. Paislie Yoder, who will represent the Mustangs at state as an alternate in the 4x100 relay, added a fourth-place finish in the long jump giving Davis County 15 points in the event.
The train kept on moving with Cora Meader and Chelsea Prevo going 4-5 in the discus. Meader took fifth in the shot put as well for Davis County.
The final Mustang field event points came on a fourth-place by Noelle Hill in the high jump and her leap of five feet even, good enough to clinch a trip to the state meet for the freshman.
When you talk about Mustang sprinters, the name Cadan VanLaningham rises to the top. VanLaningham will be doing her thing at the state track meet in four different events, running in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
VanLaningham will be joining sister Cassidy along with Sydney Utt and Clara Smith in the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams. The Mustangs will also have the 4x800 unit of Augusta Warren, Charley Barnhart, Kallee Nebel and Bradi Houston along with the sprint medley foursome of Greiner, Utt, Smith and Cassidy VanLaningham on the blue oval in Des Moines.
The Rockets were led by the twin tandem of Molly and Kate Shafer. Each of them will be competing in four events at the big show.
On Thursday, Molly Shafer clinched a return to the 2A girls high jump winning the regional title clearing 5-5 posting the third-best leap of any 2A state qualifier. Molly Shafer also finished second in the 100-meter hurdles (15.81) and the 200-meter dash (26.08).
The highlight of the meet for EBF, however, came in the closing race of the meet. The Shafer sisters joined Abby Jager and Lizzy Van Utrecht to run a Class 2A-state leading time of 4:04.75 in the 4x400 meter relay.
Kate Shafer won the 400-meter hurdles (1:07.81), was second in the 400-meter dash (59.52), was on the winning 4x400 team and joined with Hailey Boyer, Lacey Taylor and Lizzie Van Utrecht for second place in the sprint medley relay to qualify for state. Also competing for the Rockets on the blue oval will be Caroline Van Utrecht in the 800-meter run (2:26.39) and Ella Ray in the discus with a personal-best throw of 98-3.
“Our kids put everything on the line," EBF coach Gladys Genskow said. “In a meet this size, you have your disappointments and you have surprises. We had both. I am just very pleased with this team and we will look forward to Drake Stadium."
The Albia Lady Dees made most of their noise in the distance and middle-distance events. Coach Todd Ratliff decided to play his trump card early when he took distance ace, McKenna Montgomery, out of the open 800 and let her anchor the 4x800 relay.
That move paid dividends as the team of Avery Major, Serene Thompson, Abby George and Montgomery took second in the relay and punched their ticket to the show in Des Moines. George was second in the 800-meter run and her third-place finish in the 400-meter dash was good enough to make the cut.
Montgomery won the 1,500-meter run and was second in the 3,000 to automatically qualify in both events. Major’s third-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles also earned her a spot at state.
At Tipton, Cardinal qualified for both the 4x100 relay and 100-meter dash with Addison Adam set to run in both races for the Comets. Adam will be joined in the 2A girls state 4x100 relay preliminary race on Friday night by Brinlee Ostrander, Makenna Chickering and Ashlynn Patrick.
In Class 1A, the Pekin girls joined Davis County in winning a team championship racking up 145 points in the state qualifying meet at WACO. The Panthers, defending state champions in the 4x800 relay, will return to state with the third-best state qualifying time in the event as Audrey Fariss, Alex Parsons, Claire Roth and Brooke Miller picked up the regional win in 10:04.89.
Anna Hadley qualified for state in her first season for the Panthers, winning both the discus and shot put with throws of 126-8 in the discus and 40 feet even in the shot put. Hadley is second overall in qualifying for both events to Bishop Garrigan senior Audi Crooks, the reigning Miss Iowa Basketball and Iowa State University signee.
Lilly Reneker will join Fariss in competing in four different events at state for the Panther girls, qualifying in both the 1A girls 100 and 200-meter dashes. Sigourney teammates Reagan Clarahan (400 hurdles) and McKinley Chittick (high jump) also advanced to state while Twin Cedars senior Rylee Dunkin advanced to compete in four different state events qualifying in the 100-meter dash, 800-meter run, 1,500-meter run and long jump.
