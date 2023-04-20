EDDYVILLE — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's Rocket Relays kicked off Tuesday night with a stiff southeast 'Chillicothe' wind sweeping across the track.
That wind is one of the worst winds to deal with on the EBF track and it can play havoc with dreams of young athletes trying to achieve a special time. Two teams threw caution to that wind and used superior team depth to claim championships.
The Davis County Lady Mustangs in Class A, winning their initial showdown with South Central Conference rival EBF. The Sigourney Lady Savages won the Class B team title, scoring twice in seven individual events to pile up an abundance of points.
In Class A, the Mustangs outpointed the Rockets 159-125 for the title, while PCM edged Pella Christian 90-89 for third place. In Class B, the Savages outscored South Iowa Cedar League foe, BGM, 127-105 to take the hardware. In a battle of the Valleys, Iowa Valley topped English Valley 73-64 for third place.
The Mustangs built a huge lead coming out of the field events, earning top-two finishes in the long jump by Kallie Greiner and Paislie Yoder and in the discus by Cora Maeder and Chelsea Prevo. Maeder also finished second in the shot put, giving the Mustangs 44 points before they ever hit the track. Meader’s discus throw of 114-9 moved her into third place on the Davis County's all-time bests.
Once on the track, the Mustangs used their relay strength to hold off the hard-charging Rockets. Davis County won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, then moved up to take the gold in the 4x800 relay. Davis County added third-place finishes in the 4x400, the sprint medley and the distance medley relays for valuable points.
Karston Nebel captured the 3,200-meter title, while Kallee Nebel took the silver medal in the 1,500-meter run. Augusta Warren nabbed a second-place in the 400-meter dash and Caden Van Laningham was third in the 100-meter dash.
“This is a testament to the hard work these kids put in," Mustang head girls track and field coach Derek Robison said. “We had some great efforts and even with the wind, we had several season’s bests. Our team depth is so important and we have a lot of athletes contributing. The big thing is that we are improving with every meet."
The Rockets shook their lineup considerably in order to try and qualify for more events for the Drake Relays. While the wind made that a tough proposition, EBF was able to turn in some of the best times of the season.
Kate Shafer ripped off her season-best and personal-best in the 400-meter hurdles with a winning time of 1:08.64. Twin sister, Molly, grabbed the high jump title with a leap of 5-3 and Lizzy Van Utrecht won the 200-meter dash in 27.86 seconds.
EBF would garner second-place finishes from Claire Haywood in the 3,000 meters (12:55.13), Molly Shafer in the 100-meter hurdles (16.04), the 4x400, sprint medley, distance medley and shuttle rurdle relays. The 4x400 team of Abby Jager, Lizzy Van Utrecht, Kate and Molly Shafer ran 4:13.8, the sprint medley unit of Kadi Cody, Whitney Klyn, Lacey Taylor and Lizy Van Utrecht ran 1:58, the distance medley foursome of Klyn, Hailey Boyer, Caroline Van Utrecht and Jager ran 4:47.74 and the shuttle hurdle quartet of Kate Shafer, Chloe Lyon, Kaylee Helm and Taylor ran 1:15.48.
The Chariton Chargers were led by first-place finishes by Ava Krutsinger in the 800-meter run (2:36) and from the distance medley team of Abigale Chapman, Payton Snook, Sydney Cain and Krutsinger (4:38.38). Chapman had the other top-three finish with a second in the 200-meter dash (28.04).
The Oskaloosa Indians brought only a handful of athletes in an attempt to upgrade some Drake Relays times. The Indians were lead by a first place from Maleah Walker in the 100-meter dash and a third by Hannah Quang in the 100-meter hurdles (16.52)
The Redettes from Centerville had only one top three finish. Alaina Arnevik cleared 4-8 in the high jump for third place.
The Sigourney Savages won the Class B title with only two first place finishes, but the nickel and dimed the field with a slew of seconds and thirds along with several lower places to pile up the winning margin.
Wins for the Savages came from Addison Yates in the 1,500-meter run (5:53.31) and from the 4x400 Relay team of Carly Goodwin, Reagan Clarahan, Amiya Smallwood and McKinley Chittick (4:45.43). That same foursome took second in the sprint medley relay.
Goodwin notched a second in the 400-meter dash and Chittick took the silver in the 800-meter run. Erin Dawson and Clarahan went 2-3 in the 100-meter hurdles while Dawson took second in the 400-meter hurdles.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
EBF ROCKET RELAYS
At Ike Ryan Field
Class A team scoring: 1. Davis County 159, 2. EBF 125, 3. PCM 90, 4. Pella Christian 89, 5. Chariton 48, 6. Centerville 23, 7. Colfax-Mingo 21, 8. Oskaloosa 20, 9. SE Warren 9.
Class B team scoring: 1. Sigourney 127, 2. BGM 105, 3. Iowa Valley 73, 4. English Valleys 64, 5. HLV 53, 6. Moulton-Udell 24, 7. PCM JV 14, 7. EBF JV 14, 9. Davis County JV 11.
Davis County places in top three:
100 Meter Dash – 3. Caden Van Laningham 13.28
400 Meter Dash – 2. Augusta Warren 1:05.98
1500 Meter Run – 2. Kallee Nebel 5:40.95
3000 Meter Run – 1. Karston Nebel 12:37.82
4 X 100 Meter Relay 1. Cassidy Van Laningham, Sydney Utt, Cad. Van Laningham, Clara Smith 51.36
4 X 200 Meter Relay 1. Cas. Van Laningham, Utt, Cad. Van Laningham, Kallie Greiner 1:53.28
4 X 400 Meter Relay 3. Warren, Isabelle Carnahan, Cas. Van Laningham, Charley Barnhart 4:25.89
4 X 800 Meter Relay 1. Kal. Nebel Warren, Bradi Houston, Mary Luffy 10:51.52
Sprint Medley Relay 3. Utt, Smith, Cad. Van Laningham, Cas. Van Laningham 1:59.45
Distance Medley Relay 3. Halle Husted, Addison McClure, Carnahan, Barnhart 4:47.85
Long Jump – 1. Greiner 16-11.5, 2. Paislie Yoder 15-01
Shot Put – 2. Cora Meader 33-01.75
Discus – 1. Maeder 114-09, 2. Chelsea Prevo 101-07
EBF places in the top three:
200 Meter Dash – 1. Lizzy Van Utrecht 27.86
800 Meter Run – 3. Caroline Van Utrecht 2:44.92
3000 Meter Run – 2. Claire Haywood 12:55.22
100 Meter Hurdles – 2. Molly Shafer 16.04
400 Meter Hurdles – 1. Kate Shafer 1:08.64
4 X 100 Meter Relay – 3. K. Shafer, L. Van Utrecht, Lacey Taylor, M. Shafer 52.16
4 X 400 Meter Relay – 2. Abby Jager, L. Van Utrecht, K. Shafer, M. Shafer 4:13.80
4 X 800 Meter Relay – 3. Jager, Ava Eastlick, Kaitlyn Glenn, C. Van Utrecht 11:26.16
Sprint Medley Relay – 2. Kadi Cody, Whitney Klyn, Taylor, L. Van Utrecht 1:58.0
Distance Medley – 2. Klyn, Hailey Boyer, C. Van Utrecht, Jager 4:47.74
Shuttle Hurdle – 2. K. Shafer, Chloe Lyon, Kaylee Helm, Taylor 1:15.48
High Jump – 1. M. Shafer 5-03
Shot Put – 3. Elyse Grove 31-04
Chariton places in the top three:
200 Meter Dash – 2. Abigale Chapman 28.04
800 Meter Run – 1. Ava Krutsinger 2:36.0
Distance Medley Relay – 1. Chapman, Payton Snook, Sydney Cain, Krutsinger 4:38.38
Oskaloosa places in top three:
100 Meter Dash – 1. Maleah Walker 13.02
100 Meter Hurdles – 3. Hannah Quang 16.52
Centerville places in the top three:
High Jump – 3. Alaina Arnevik 4-08
