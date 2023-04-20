Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. It will be windy. High around 70F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.