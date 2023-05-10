A nonprofit government transparency group is suing members of the Centerville Community School District’s Board of Education, claiming a closed session was held illegally.
The closed session which spurred the lawsuit took place on Feb. 3 and involved the employment of Ryan Hodges, a former district employee who resigned from his position as a high school guidance counselor and head baseball coach in February. The lawsuit seeks additional documents and a recording of the closed session.
The lawsuit was filed by the Iowa Freedom on Information Council and its executive director, Randy Evans, and names the Centerville Community School District Board of Education and its members as defendants. The board’s vice president, Mike Moore, did not attend the closed session and is the only board member not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
The Iowa Freedom of Information Council is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that was organized 47 years ago to advocate in support of open government. The Ottumwa Courier is a member of the council.
The council's lawsuit contends the district did not comply with Iowa open meetings law as required when calling for a closed session on Feb. 3.
According to the lawsuit, the district said it entered into a closed session to evaluate “the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered” and for “consideration” of the “Resignation of Employement (sic) and Release Agreement” that Hodges signed on Feb. 1, two days prior to the closed session.
However, the council contends the board did not follow Iowa law because they lacked documentation that Hodges initiated the request. Additionally, the council contends the board also lacked documentation that Hodges asserted prior to the closed session that he “would suffer needless and irreparable harm to his reputation” unless the board discussed his resignation agreement in a closed session.
By proceeding in closed session, the council contends that the board violated Iowa Code Chapter 21 by “delaying and denying” the council, Evans and the public access to meaningful information and the opportunity to learn the basis and rationale for the board’s decision to accept Hodges’ resignation agreement.
The council is seeking a declaration that the district did not comply with the Iowa Open Meetings Act. They are also requesting detailed minutes and the audio recording of the closed session, which the district is required to keep based on Iowa law. They also request an expedited trial.
The council also requests other damages as required by Iowa code, including, among other things, payment for attorney fees. They also seek each document or record that was reviewed during or generated as a result of the closed session on Feb. 3.
Prior to the signing and acceptance of the resignation agreement, Hodges had been on paid administrative leave for more than two months after a female student filed a complaint about him with school officials. Documents from two investigations reported on by The Ottumwa Courier showed Hodges’ actions created a “hostile” environment and that his actions were “inappropriate.”
In addition to school counselor and baseball coach, Hodges had been appointed an investigator into claims of student abuse in the school district.
Centerville Schools Superintendent Mark Taylor insisted Hodges' resignation was voluntary. That distinction is necessary under Iowa public records law to avoid providing reasons or rationale if a resignation was deemed to be in lieu of termination.
Evans said Iowa law requires the “documented reasons and rationale” to be made public whenever a state or local government employee is fired or resigns in lieu of termination. No such explanation was provided about the Hodges investigation, and the board has not discussed the allegations against him in a public meeting.
Evans said the taxpayers in the Centerville School District and other interested people deserve to know what the investigation found about a key employee at the high school.
“Were the allegations founded or not?” Evans asked. “If they were unfounded, why was he still on administrative leave? But if the allegations were founded, was the district prepared to end his employment? The public needs information, not more secrecy.”
Taylor and Kevin Wiskus, the board president, were not immediately available to comment on the lawsuit before the Courier went to press. Online court records indicate the district has not yet been formally served notice of the lawsuit.
