MORAVIA — Several grades within the Moravia Community School District are going virtual, starting Thursday.
The district that serves about 380 students in one building has 17 students currently positive with COVID-19. Another 67 students are quarantined and one more is currently waiting for test results. Additionally, five staff members have tested positive and two await results.
Second graders of the district had already made the move to quarantine and currently attend school online through Thanksgiving.
Students in grades 5-12 will be going to virtual instruction through Thanksgiving. The virtual instruction will begin on Nov. 19 and end on Nov. 24.
In a statement on their Facebook page, the district said the move will allow a significant number of students and staff to complete their quarantines and return — 24 students are expected to finish quarantines by the end of the week, the district said.
Moravia is already scheduled to be out of school Nov. 25-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Starting Nov. 30, the district will return with a hybrid schedule for grades 5-12. Pre-K through fourth grades will be in school for normal in-person instruction starting Nov. 30.
Hybrid instruction splits the student body into two groups, to lessen the number of students physically in the building at one time. Students who aren't present for in-person instruction will have virtual instruction.