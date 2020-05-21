As one of the last managing editors of the Iowegian when Bob Beck owned the paper, my sadness at the newspaper’s demise is deeper than most. We hoped this day would not come, but given the shifts in advertising and reader habits that have occurred in the last 30 years, we aren’t terribly surprised.
Some of my fondest memories — of newspapering, of life — in Appanoose County shall include:
— The mystery about who robbed the county treasurer as she opened the courthouse office one morning. She said she never saw the robber; he came up behind her and demanded money. Was that case ever solved?
— My story that disclosed an Ohio company was buying underground coal mining rights to land near Mystic without the knowledge of the surface landowners.
— Meeting George H.W. Bush at the J&K Barn and Rosalynn Carter at the Green Circle restaurant while reporting on the caucuses.
— Chairing the 1976 county bicentennial commission, which ended its operations by depositing the balance of its funds in an account at the Iowa Trust and Savings Bank – money to grow and be used in 50 years. Is it still there?
— Reading Edwyna Fenton’s rambling newspaper column, a trove of local gossip.
— Discovering the huge barn in Sedan … the Modern Motel in Cincinnati … playing shuffleboard in the bar in Numa with Ray Tresemer … the 54 hours of labor my wife Erin endured until Dr. Brad McConville delivered baby Molly at the then-new St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital … Rob Lind’s family greenhouse.
— Covering the RRWA and hearing the smart German guy who helped start it predict water would be the precious resource it now has become.
— Taking pictures of winning farm animals while standing in poop in the show ring at the county fair.
— Bob Beck, his wife Charlotte (who actually was my third cousin), and their daughter Martha, who was our age and became a good friend.
— Paying our correspondents from the small towns 5 cents an inch for their writings. … And that time when I had to tell lifestyle editor Gladys DePuy and wire editor Theda K. Long that their salary raises that year would be only 2 cents an hour.
— The planting of the trees on the courthouse square, which were watered by Kris Koestner with a hose from a city fire truck.
— Loving to take photos during Pancake Day. … Loving to play tuba in the community band.
— Finishing in a tie for third in the championship at the Appanoose Country Club, where my parents were married in 1941. … Playing a regular golf game that was out of my price range with Jack Mott, Steve Wehrle and Bill Bailey.
The passing of this local history-recording medium will make it more difficult to record the stories of the people, events and progress of the Appanoose community. But as the newspaper becomes history itself, we wish it a hearty hail and farewell. For the last time: “30."