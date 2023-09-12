DES MOINES — The Iowa Restaurant Association has released its fifth class of 40 “Women to Watch” in Iowa's Hospitality Industry, including a Centerville entrepreneur.
The 2023 honorees exemplify both the diversity of workforce and breadth and depth of career opportunities available to women in hospitality. More than 100 nominations were submitted from across the state. This year's winners range from kitchen and general managers, to entrepreneurs and purveyors. All were nominated by a member of the industry or the public and were selected by the Iowa Restaurant Association.
Each of the 40 have demonstrated a passion for their customers, teams and businesses. The 40 will be recognized as part of the Iowa Restaurant Association’s Annual Celebrating Excellence Awards Ceremony Nov. 13. The awards are held in conjunction with the Iowa Hospitality Showcase.
Hope Susin, manager of Tangleberries Café and Suites, a coffee/gift shop located on the Historic Centerville Square, was named one of 40 women to watch. In addition to selling specialty coffee, lunches, gifts and home décor, Susin manages three fully furnished hotel suites above the store front. They are available for nightly or extended stays. Susin and her mother have invested heavily in the business and are currently leveraging a $100,000 Main Street Challenge Grant to restore the building next door to expand the suites and create an event space. Nominated by another hotelier, Susin is widely respected for her support of, and involvement in, the Centerville community.
“There are more than 70,000 Iowa women working in the food, beverage, hospitality, and leisure industries every day,” said Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association. “What is exciting about this year’s list is that it includes the expected and unexpected. There are female restaurant owners, but there are also women doing everything from school nutrition and specialized cleaning, to home-based baking and wine sales. All 40 represent hospitality in a unique way and each woman has found a meaningful career in their special food and beverage niche.”
For additional information on the 2023 honorees, visit restaurantiowa.com.
