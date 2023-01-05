OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has been awarded a $725,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to help equip the career and technical education wing of the new academic building being constructed on the Centerville Campus.
The EDA project will provide the equipment needed to facilitate effective training programs that will help meet regional demand for jobs in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, construction, healthcare and transportation. IHCC estimates the project will help generate 110 jobs in Appanoose, Davis, Monroe and Wayne counties over the next nine years.
“We are thankful for the support from the EDA to provide equipment for the new Centerville academic building set to open in Fall 2024,” said IHCC’s president, Dr. Matt Thompson. “Providing students and local industry with access to high-quality equipment and training is a priority of Indian Hills. The equipment provided through this grant will ensure our graduates are prepared to meet the needs of industry throughout the region.”
The EDA grant will be matched with $725,000 in local investment, including funding from the State of Iowa’s Workforce Training and Economic Development Fund, proceeds from the bond referendum approved by voters in November 2021 and contributions from area business and industry.
“We continue to value public/private partnerships and appreciate the generosity of local businesses that contributed to the matching funds for this grant,” Thompson said.
“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in helping communities implement their plans to strengthen their workforce and build a pipeline of skilled workers,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo said of the award. “This EDA investment will help Indian Hills Community College expand its job training programs to meet regional industry needs and create good jobs.”
This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Chariton Valley Planning and Development Council of Governments. EDA funds the Chariton Valley Planning and Development Council of Governments to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.