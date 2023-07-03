MORAVIA — A mechanical malfunction likely led to a boat motor explosion injuring five at Lake Rathbun on Sunday, according to a press release issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The boat engine exploded during start-up at the Buck Creek Arm of Lake Rathbun around 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2. One adult female received moderate to severe burns and was evacuated by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospital. An adult male and three juveniles were taken to Mercy One in Centerville by ambulance for minor burn-related wounds, the release says.
