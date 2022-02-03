OTTUMWA — As the state announced plans to decommission its in-depth COVID-19 data reporting, hospitalizations related to the pandemic declined for a third straight week.
The unvaccinated still made up a majority of hospitalizations, and more than three-fourths of those that required intensive care.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 794 were hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19. That's down from the spike of 1,010 on Jan. 17, and the third straight week the figure has declined.
The number of hospitalized children decreased from the prior week to 18 on Wednesday.
Iowa added 22,730 new cases of the virus over the seven-day period that ended Tuesday, according to new state data. That's down from over 30,000 new cases last week which set a new record for the pandemic.
Children made up 19% of the new cases while those aged 18-29 made up another 19%.
There was a 2.4% jump in Iowans receiving a third booster dose, increasing to 30.1% of the population that's fully vaccinated with a booster dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Another 59.8% of the population is considered fully vaccinated. The CDC recommends anyone over the age of 18 to receive a booster dose at least six months after they've completed their original vaccination series for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Boosters do not have to be the same as a person originally received, according to CDC guidelines.
Iowa reported 156 new deaths, raising the state's total to 8,657 since the pandemic began.
On Thursday, officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health told reporters that the state's extensive data reporting for COVID-19 would soon come to an end. A public health disaster proclamation that allowed the department additional resources will expire on Feb. 15, nearly two years after the proclamation was first declared.
As a result, the state will decommission its coronavirus.iowa.gov and vaccinateiowa.gov websites. Instead, the state will begin publishing weekly reports with several COVID-19 data points on the IDPH website, including information on positive tests, deaths, epi curve, variant breakdown and case counts by county. The state will also provide vaccine data.
There will be no changes to testing and vaccine availability in the state as a result, and Test Iowa at Home will continue unchanged.
Wapello County
Over the last week, Wapello County added 267 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were five new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 176 Wapello County residents.
Wapello ranks 80th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 48.5%, or 16,943, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Appanoose County
Over the last week, Appanoose County added 107 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There was one new death reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 63 Appanoose County residents.
Appanoose ranks 88th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 46.3%, or 5,748, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Davis County
Over the last week, Davis County added 34 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 27 Davis County residents.
Davis ranks 99th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 35.9%, or 3,227, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Jefferson County
Over the last week, Jefferson County added 145 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There was one new death reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 50 Jefferson County residents.
Jefferson ranks 87th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 47.2%, or 8,628, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Monroe County
Over the last week, Monroe County added 51 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were two new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 46 Monroe County residents.
Monroe ranks 90th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 45.2%, or 3,484, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Van Buren County
Over the last week, Van Buren County added 53 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 25 Van Buren County residents.
Van Buren ranks 95th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 41.3%, or 2,906, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.