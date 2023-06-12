OTTUMWA — The IowaWORKS Ottumwa office will soon begin their Job in a Bag Tour of drive-through job fairs, with six events planned in five towns to promote the variety of career opportunities available to job seekers in southern Iowa.
The events will take place between June 19-21 in Ottumwa, Fairfield, Albia, Centerville and Oskaloosa. Promotional material from employers in the local area will be participating, and anyone that is currently looking for employment is encouraged to attend.
“We hope that the Job in a Bag Tour will help showcase the wide variety of positions available throughout the ten counties that we serve,” said Micheal Cockrum for the IowaWORKS Ottumwa American Job Center. “Events like these can help connect job seekers to opportunities that they were not previously aware of. IowaWORKS is available to help any job seeker find the connection they need to get started.”
The date, time and location for each event are as follows:
June 19:
— 9-11 a.m., Dexter Laundry, 400 W. Burlington Ave, Fairfield.
— 1-3 p.m., Ottumwa Juneteenth Celebration, Central Park, Ottumwa.
June 20:
— 9-11 a.m., Hyvee, 301 US 34, Albia
— 1-3 p.m., Hyee, 609 N. 18th St., Centerville.
June 21:
— 9-11 a.m. Smokey Row Coffee Shop, 109 S. Market St., Oskaloosa
— 1-3 p.m., North Hyvee, 2453 N. Court St., Ottumwa.
For more information, call 641-684-5401 ext. 40016 or email brenda.noe@iwd.iowa.gov.
