CENTERVILLE — Lee Container in Centerville is partnering with Autism Speaks, the J. Donald and Lee Family Foundation and Delivering jobs to launch the Workplace Inclusion Now program.
The WIN program will be implemented at the Centerville manufacturer. Autism Speaks says it is their “evidence-based employment system to build and support inclusive, welcoming workplace culture through a comprehensive suite of resources.” The organization says global data indicated the majority of adults with autism, up to 85%, are either unemployed or underemployed. “This challenge has become even more urgent as the economic consequences of COVID-19 and the manufacturing industry’s estimated 2.4 million job skill gap in the next 10 years,” the release says.
The partnership, Autism Speaks says, is to “transform employment for those on the spectrum — starting in Centerville, Iowa.”
Lee Container and Autism Speaks will collaborated to provide training series for all Lee Container employees to learn how to effectively hire, train and support people with autism in the workplace; training courses built specifically for employees on the spectrum to help empower them with the tools to thrive; Pathways to Employment community event to bring together employers and job-seekers; support and consultation for autistic employers and employees in hiring and empowering a more diverse and inclusive workforce.