AMES — The Iowa State University College of Human Sciences dean's list honors students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring semester of 2021.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2021 dean's list in the College of Human Sciences at Iowa State University: Anna Beasley, of Fairfield; Benjamin Clark, of Eldon; Maya Gottshall, of Fairfield; Teri Lane, of Eddyville; Trent McCann, of Centerville; Wesley Melendez, of Ottumwa; Dhamar Molina, of Ottumwa; Macayla Moore, of Ottumwa; Alexis Nelson, of Ottumwa; Malorie Probasco, of Bloomfield; and Molly Spurgin, of Moravia.