CEDAR FALLS — The following local students were named to the 2023 spring dean’s list at the University of Northern Iowa.

Centerville — Hannah Bailey, Katelyn Konfrst and; Adele Wiskus; Bloomfield — Sophie Spargur and Bailea Yahnke; Brighton — Julia Fritz; Fairfield — Dallas Carlson, Shaylin Drish, Lauren Kraemer, Sarah McAvan and Paityn Mellott; Libertyville — Claire Christensen and Alison Godwin; Packwood — Samuel Nissen; Albia — Makenzie Summers; Lovilia — Valerie Beary and Savannah Stalzer; Bonaparte — Brooklynn Cormier; Keosauqua — Alexis Jirak; Milton — McKinley Boyd; Stockport — Jakob Watson; Drakesville — Taylor Rush; Eddyville — Emma Mock, Eric Schutt, Lindy Slocum and Megan VandeNoord; Hedrick — Adalia Keith; Ottumwa — Noak Duker, Rosalinda Garcia Gonzalez, Christopher Hornfeck, Elizabeth Horvath, Bailey Johnson, Jordan Langford, Madison Langford, Grant Pedersen, Stephany Perez Fernandez, Mikala Roberts and Bennett Rogers.

