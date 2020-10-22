CENTERVILLE — Police in Centerville say they've captured the man that prompted schools to lockdown Thursday afternoon.
Centerville Police Chief Tom Demry said via text message Thursday that the individual who prompted the lockdown had been located.
The Centerville Community School District told parents through an alert Thursday afternoon that buildings had been locked down. They said the lockdown was because law enforcement was trying to apprehend an individual who was considered to be potentially dangerous.
The district said in an update that the lockdown as since been lifted.
Additional information on the individual police located was not immediately available.