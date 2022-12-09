CENTERVILLE — MercyOne Centerville Rehabilitation is now conveniently located at the old Medical Office Building, 19876 St. Joseph Drive in Centerville, just north of its previous location.
The new office is on the west side of the building, directly across from the billing office. The move will not disrupt patient care and will continue to be open to provide care 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
MercyOne rehabilitation therapists will offer appointments at this new location and provide the same high quality, compassionate care patients are accustomed to receiving from MercyOne. The clinic offer treatment for a variety of non-emergent conditions, including:
− Outpatient care for neck and back-related problems.
− Outpatient care for orthopedic and other physically limiting problems.
− Outpatient care for rehab following orthopedic surgery.
− Physical therapy and occupational therapy addressing activities of daily living.
− Athletic injury assessments and rehab.
− Pre- and post-surgical treatment.
− Rehab therapy after a stroke.
− Gait and ambulation assessment.
− Brace fittings.
− Ergonomic assessments.
− Vestibular rehab.
− Pediatrics rehab.
MercyOne Centerville Rehabilitation’s goal is to provide the best service and to make this transition as smooth as possible. For questions about the move, or the services offered at the clinic, call 641-436-2025.
