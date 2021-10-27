OTTUMWA — In-person meals at Milestones Area Agency on Aging will be served for the first time since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Milestones Community Café, a rebranding of the meal service, will reopen Monday, Nov. 1, to diners 60 years old and above. Serving begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at Penn Avenue Free Methodist Church, 820 E. Pennsylvania Ave. All meals are served on a contribution basis. The service will also resume at the Centerville congregate meal site on Monday.
Because of the vulnerability of the senior population to COVID-19, in-person dining activities have not been allowed by the agency until vaccination rates for those 65 and older reached at least 70%.