OTTUMWA — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen that was last seen in Moulton on Wednesday.
The Wapello County Sheriff's Office says Braden Michael Christy, 15, was reported missing at 6:39 p.m. on Wednesday. On Friday they requested the public's help.
Christy is 5-foot-5, 138 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. He was last observed wearing a dark blue shirt with writing on one of the sleeves, and a blue and white cap.
He was last seen in Moulton the evening of Wednesday, law enforcement said.
In Facebook post by the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office, they said Christy is a Type 1 Diabetic and only has a limited amount of insulin supplies and does not have his cell phone with him.
Those with information are asked to call the Wapello County Sheriff's Office at 641-684-4350 or their local law enforcement. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Wapello County crime tip line at 641-684-4350 ext. 5 or email crimetips@wapellocounty.org.