MORAVIA — The Fall Festival Classic Car Show is coming to Moravia next month.
Cars and motorcycles will line up on the southeast corner of the Moravia square Sept. 18 with registration running from 8-10 a.m. There will be a $20 per vehicle entry fee.
Awards will be presented at 1 p.m. with prizes for Best in Show, Best Paint and Best Engine in the auto category as well as Best in Show for motorcycles. All entries are also welcome to take part in the parade at 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Phil Prater at 641-895-4234.