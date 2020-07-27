CENTERVILLE — A man charged with attempted murder received a 15-year prison sentence last week after a plea deal.
Judge Greg Milani sentenced Jacob James Myers, 34, of Moulton, to serve 15 years in prison on two felony charges. The court dismissed the charge of attempted murder as part of a plea agreement and sentenced Myers on reduced charges of willful injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Myers was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim.
In December, police charged Myers with attempted murder after they received a 911 call from rural Moulton stating a male had been shot. When officers arrived at the address, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head.
Officers later conducted a search warrant at 30174 550th St. in Moulton where they found a semiautomatic pistol in a hollowed-out tree as well as Myers.
The victim survived the shooting.