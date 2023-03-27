The 8A Judicial Nominating Commission met and held interviews with candidates for district associate judge on March 23 in the Keokuk County Courthouse in Sigourney.
In compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code Section 46.14, Richelle Mahaffey and Ellen Ramsey-Kacena were selected as nominees for the office of judge of the associate district court, 8A Judicial Election District, to fill the judicial vacancy created by Judge William Owens’ resignation.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will appoint one of the nominees within 30 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.