CENTERVILLE — Investigators have released the names of three officers who were involved in a shooting that killed a Centerville man on Sunday.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Wednesday the involved Centerville police officers were Jacob Downs and Greffe Holmes. Also involved was Appanoose County Sheriff's Deputy Allen Buckallew.
Officers shot and killed 45-year-old Kevin Arbogast, of Centerville, on Sunday, Nov. 21 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Officers were not injured in the shooting.
Investigators have not said more about the events that led to the shooting. Arbogast's body was sent for an autopsy.
The DCI was called in to investigate. Their findings will be forwarded to the Appanoose County Attorney's Office and the Iowa Attorney General for review and determination.
Downs has been an officer in Centerville for four years, while Holmes has been with the force for less than a month. Buckallew spent 19 years with the Centerville Police Department and has worked the last two years for the sheriff's office.